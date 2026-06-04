Peddi Gets Blockbuster Premiere Talk, Day 1 Box Office Storm Expected

Ram Charan’s much-awaited film Peddi has opened to an excellent response from audiences after its paid premiere shows were screened worldwide. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the rural sports drama has been made on a grand scale with a reported budget of around ₹350 crore.

The film stars Ram Charan in the lead role, while Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead. The movie is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and features music composed by A.R. Rahman.

Early viewers have praised Ram Charan’s performance, calling it one of the highlights of the film. He plays the role of a determined man who fights for recognition and identity for himself and his community. Many fans have appreciated the emotional depth of the story along with its action and sports elements.

The supporting cast, including Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu, has also received positive feedback for their performances. Their roles are said to add strength and emotion to the narrative.

Following the strong premiere talk, ticket sales have increased rapidly across several regions. Many theatres reported packed shows and impressive occupancy for the opening day, reflecting the huge excitement surrounding the film.

With positive word-of-mouth and strong advance bookings, trade experts believe Peddi is well-positioned for a massive opening at the box office. Fans and industry observers are now eagerly waiting to see how much the film collects on its first day worldwide.

If the positive response continues over the weekend, Peddi could emerge as one of the biggest box-office successes of Ram Charan’s career.