Gulshan Grover: ‘First Copy’ takes us back to an era when line between crime, cinema was razor-thin

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) The makers of “First Copy” starring Munawar Faruqui have dropped its gripping teaser and actor Gulshan Grover said that the series takes us back to an era when the line between crime and cinema was razor-thin.

“The series takes us back to an era when the line between crime and cinema was razor-thin. First Copy is raw, intense, and shines a light on the unseen side of Bollywood’s golden age— where ambition could make or break you,” Gulshan said.

He added: “It’s a fast-paced, edge-of-the-seat thriller, and I feel elated to be part of a story that captures the danger and intrigue of that time while keeping viewers guessing until the very end."

The trailer offered a glimpse into the landscape of 1990s Mumbai, where the allure of Bollywood collides with the dangers of piracy. It also stars Krystle D’Souza, Saqib Ayub, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, Inam Ul Haq, and Raza Murad.

Reflecting on his role, Munawar said, “Arif’s story is a testament to survival in a world where nothing comes easy. Portraying him has allowed me to explore his depth— the charm, the intensity, and the emotional turmoil he goes through. It’s a journey that will surprise you at every turn.”

The high-stakes teaser takes audiences to the glittery 90s era of film industry, where Arif played by Munawar Faruqui who comes from a humble background but rises as the mastermind of a thriving piracy empire. With biggest players from the industry and their allies desperate to stop him, Arif finds himself ensnared in a perilous game of survival.

Krystle added: “First Copy is an intense exploration of the human cost of ambition. It definitely has been a great learning while playing the role of Mona, and bringing complexities of the 90s to the fore."

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, stated, "With First Copy, we are bringing a fresh, high-octane drama that dives into a world rarely explored on screen.”

“It’s a story rooted in ambition, risk, and the relentless pursuit of power. With its thrilling narrative, compelling characters, and a setting that brings the 90s to life, we’re excited to bring this bold new series to audiences across the country on Amazon MX Player."

“With First Copy, we wanted to dive deep into the untold world of 90s film piracy—a time when ambition and risk went hand in hand. This series is a blend of gripping storytelling, complex characters, and the relentless pursuit of power,” shared Farhan P Zamma writer & Director - First Copy.

First Copy is all set to premiere on Amazon MX Player from June 2025.

