Prabhas, Prasanth Varma’s Movie Title is Baka

Pan-India star Prabhas has given the nod to yet another ambitious project, despite having multiple films lined up in various stages of production and pre-production. This time, the actor is set to collaborate with director Prasanth Varma, known for his blockbuster film Hanu Man. Backed by Hombale Films, the upcoming venture is expected to be a grand mythological fantasy drama.

While the makers have yet to announce an official title, speculation is already rife across social media. Some reports suggest that the film might be called Brahma Rakshash, a title that Prasanth Varma had previously associated with a project he narrated to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, another popular theory claims that the film will be titled Baka, inspired by Bakasura, the demon from the Mahabharata. The name Baka is considered simpler and more universally appealing across different languages.

Adding to the excitement, Prasanth Varma recently conducted a test look for Prabhas in this mythological role. However, neither the director nor the production house has officially confirmed the film’s title or storyline.