Hyderabad International Airport Declared the Best in Latest Honor

GMR Hyderabad International Airport has earned a huge reputation over the years for maintaining top-notch quality when it comes to handling millions of people who are traveling every year. The Hyderabad airport received massive honor in the annual Airports Council International (ACI) Airports Service Quality (ASQ) survey.

Over 400 working airports Internationally have participated in the survey and Hyderabad stood out by winning the Airport Service Quality award for "Best Airport in the 15 to 25 Million passengers per annum (MPPA) category" for the Asia-Pacific region 2024.

ACI's Airports Service Quality survey is one of the premier global initiatives to measure real-time passenger satisfaction. Through surveys, it evaluates more than 30 performance indicators and provides a comprehensive assessment of the entire passenger journey.

The CEO of Hyderabad, Pradeep Panicker, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the International recognition and stated that the airport was committed to making travel convenient and enjoyable through technological advancements and customer-focused innovations.

Hyderabad airport has a strong history of success as it ranked among the top 3 global airports for 9 consecutive years (2009-2017), and also secured the World No. 1 spot 4 times in the 5-15 MPPA category.