Kamal Haasan's Bharateeyudu 2 OTT Release Date Announced

The highly anticipated Bharateeyudu 2 (Indian 2), starring Kamal Haasan, is set to make its digital release on Netflix on August 9. Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 was successfully released in theaters on July 12. This movie is the sequel to the 1996 sensational hit Bharateeyudu (Indian).

Though the movie generated significant hype before its release, it initially received mixed reviews. In response to the audience's feedback, the filmmakers decided to cut 20 minutes from the original runtime. The revised version, now running for two hours and forty minutes, is expected to be more engaging and accessible to viewers, particularly praised for its first half.

Netflix acquired the streaming rights for the film at a substantial price before its release. Due to the lukewarm reception, Netflix decided to move up the film’s digital release. The OTT release was announced by Netflix with a new poster featuring Kamal Haasan's iconic Senapathi character. The movie will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, with each version releasing on different dates.