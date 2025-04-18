Robinhood Set for OTT Release: Nithiin’s Movie to Stream on ZEE5 on This Date!

Nithiin’s latest film Robinhood, directed by Venky Kudumula, hit the big screens on March 28, 2025, with high expectations. However, the film failed to create a strong impact at the box office, drawing mixed reviews and ultimately facing rejection from audiences.

Featuring Sree Leela as the female lead, Robinhood is a blend of action, comedy, and drama. Despite its star cast and the backing of renowned production house Mythri Movie Makers, the film couldn’t hold its ground in theatres.

Now, all eyes are on its digital release. According to strong buzz circulating on social media, Robinhood is likely to stream on Zee5 either by the end of April or in the first week of May 2025. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

The film also boasts a talented supporting cast including Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, and Devadutt Nage. Music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, adding energy to the narrative with his vibrant score.

As the OTT release nears, it remains to be seen whether Robinhood can find a second wind and attract a wider audience online.