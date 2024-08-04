Ishaan Khatter gives a peek into his decade long fitness journey

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter has shared a glimpse of his decade long fitness journey and said that the “next update” will be in 2034.

Ishaan took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures of himself one from 2014 and one from 2024.

In his latest mirror selfie, Ishaan is seen shirtless as he showcased his beefed up muscles and washboard abs as he flaunted his bare body. He was just dressed in gray denims and black beanie.The old picture had Ishaan flaunting his chiseled physique and flexing his muscles.

For the caption,the 28-year-old actor, who is the brother of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, wrote: “ 2024 and 2014…Next update in 2034.”

Recently, Ishaan had posted an inspirational quote from former President Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam. He shared a picture of a roadside wall with Kalam's quote written in Hindi.

The quote read: "Aage badhna hai to behre ban jaao, Kuch logo ko chodhkar baaki sab manobal giraane waale hi hote hain -- Dr Abdul Kalam.”

It was in 2005, when Ishaan, who is the son of actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem, stepped into the world of cinema as a child star with the film “Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!”.

In 2017, he made his debut as a lead with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi drama “Beyond the Clouds”, where he essayed the role of a street hustler and drug dealer in Mumbai. He was then seen in “Dhadak”, which released in 2018.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, “Dhadak”, a romantic drama film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and was a remake of the Marathi blockbuster “Sairat”. He then starred in films such as “Khaali Peeli”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Phone Bhoot”, “Fursat” and “Pippa”.

Ishaan has also showcased his acting prowess in the world of OTT with series such as “A Suitable Boy”. He will next be seen in mystery drama series “The Perfect Couple”, which also features global head turners such as Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, and Eve Hewson.

