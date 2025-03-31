Loveyapa OTT Release on JioHotstar on April 4

Loveyapa, a romantic comedy starring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, will begin streaming on JioHotstar from April 4, 2025, two months after its theatrical release. Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is a Bollywood adaptation of the 2022 Tamil film Love Today. The film follows a young couple forced to swap phones before their marriage.

The story centers on Baani and Gaurav, a modern Gen-Z couple who, despite their deep affection for each other, can’t live without their phones. When Baani’s father, Atul, who is traditional and suspicious, decides to test their bond, he challenges them to exchange unlocked phones for an entire night. This gives them full access to each other's texts, photos, and social media accounts, in hopes of uncovering any secrets or issues.

At first, both Baani and Gaurav believe they have nothing to hide. However, as they go through each other’s phones, they find things that cause tension. Baani discovers flirtatious messages from Gaurav, while Gaurav uncovers Baani’s past relationships and suspicious online behavior. This leads to arguments and misunderstandings, showing how easily things can be misinterpreted in today’s digital age.

As the night unfolds, the couple must face their fears and insecurities, questioning if the truths they’ve discovered are deal-breakers or just part of each other’s past. Ultimately, the film explores whether true love can survive in the digital age.

Loveyapa was released in theaters on February 7, 2025, but received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office, grossing ₹4.25 crore in its first weekend.