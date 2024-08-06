Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel’s Movie Gets Launch Date

Jr NTR’s Devara is trending big-time on social media. The makers have released a new song titled Chuttmalle from it. Meanwhile, here comes an update about Jr NTR’s next movie. He will be working with director Prashanth Neel of KGF and Salaar fame.

The makers are gearing up for a massive launch. The untitled project is going to get launched on August 9th, 2024.

The Pooja ceremony will be held in Hyderabad in the presence of the core team. The film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers' Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar. The rumored title of the film is Dragon.