Was Jr NTR the First Choice for Ram Charan’s Peddi?

The recently unveiled massive posters of Peddi have taken social media by storm, with Ram Charan’s striking new look receiving widespread praise. However, an interesting twist to the story is that Peddi was initially supposed to be done by Jr. NTR. The mystery behind why the actor walked away from the project remains unsolved, fueling intense discussions online.

NTR’s Exit and Ram Charan’s Entry

If everything had gone according to plan, NTR was expected to make a grand appearance after Devara. Reports suggest that he was the first to hear the script of Peddi and had even shown interest in taking it up post Devara. However, in a surprising turn of events, NTR stepped away from the project, and Ram Charan quickly came on board.

Now, Ram Charan has undergone a stunning transformation for Peddi, sporting a fierce and unique look. This has led fans to speculate—if Tarak had gone ahead with the film, would he have undergone the same transformation? Many believe that NTR may have missed out on a golden opportunity by stepping away from this high-profile venture.

Two Major Projects Slipped Away

Not just Peddi, but NTR was also set to collaborate with Trivikram for a film post RRR. Unfortunately, that project was shelved, and Trivikram instead directed a movie with Mahesh Babu. This means NTR has lost out on two massive projects back-to-back, leaving fans wondering about the reasons behind these decisions.

NTR’s Power-Packed Lineup

Despite these missed opportunities, NTR has an exciting slate of films lined up. He is set to make his Bollywood entry with War 2, followed by Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. Of course, fans are also eagerly awaiting the release of Devara 2, which promises to be a cinematic spectacle.

While Peddi may have slipped from NTR’s hands, his upcoming projects are expected to be a visual treat and further cement his position as one of Indian cinema’s biggest superstars.