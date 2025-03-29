Mohit Malik explains why Manoj Pahwa became hostile towards him on a shoot

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actor Mohit Malik was perplexed on a particular day of shoot on the sets of ‘Chamak: The Conclusion’ when senior actor Manoj Pahwa suddenly became hostile towards him. It struck him much later that the veteran was doing it for the sake of his character in the show.

Mohit shared his enriching experience of working alongside Manoj Pahwa, and how the senior actor’s experience became a source of knowledge for him The two actors play pivotal roles in the musical thriller, with Mohit Malik portraying the character of Guru Deol, the son of Manoj Pahwa's character, Pratap Deol.

Talking about the guidance Mohit Malik received from Manoj Pahwa during the shooting, he said, "Working with Manoj Pahwa sahab was nothing short of a dream come true. It was a memorable experience to share the screen with someone of his caliber, whose every expression and gesture carries years of experience. He didn’t just guide me, he brought out the best in me by just subtle improvisations that transformed the entire scene making it so impactful. I remember, on the very first day of our shoot Manoj sahab became very hostile towards me”.

The actor admitted to being confused but he eventually understood the reason behind Manoj’s behaviour.

He added, “At first I was confused and couldn't understand the change in behaviour as we shared a great bond. It only then struck me that it was the demand of the character dynamics in the show and the slight change in behaviour eased me into my character. Manoj Sir lives his character and when he comes on the set he comes prepared to play it. That’s the magic of working with an artist like him. Every day on set was a masterclass, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have had the chance to learn from him firsthand”.

The bond between Mohit Malik and Manoj Pahwa is evident in their on-screen chemistry, which adds depth to the narrative of ‘Chamak: The Conclusion’ As the story unfolds, the father-son duo finds themselves embroiled in a bitter power struggle, with their relationships being put to the test.

Created & Directed by Rohit Jugraj, the series is produced by Geetanjali Mehelwa Chauhan, Rohit Jugraj, and Sumeet Dubey. It also stars Paramvir Singh Cheema, Gippy Garewal in a special appearance, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal, and Akasa Singh.

‘Chamak: The Conclusion’ is set to stream from April 4 on Sony LIV.

