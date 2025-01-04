Chiranjeevi vs Balakrishna: Fan Wars Erupt Again on Social Media

The highly anticipated film Daku Maharaj, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on January 12, just in time for the Sankranthi festivities. With production complete, the team is now fully engaged in promotional activities.

The latest buzz centers around the song “Dabidi Dibidi” from the film. Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela's energetic dance moves in the track have sparked varied reactions across social media platforms. One particular moment, where Balakrishna is seen placing his hand on the heroine's waist, has become a hot topic, drawing criticism from certain netizens and sparking online discussions.

Nandamuri fans were quick to defend their star, pointing fingers at what they described as a double standard. They responded by circulating clips of romantic scenes from Chiranjeevi’s past movies, questioning critics with, “How is this any different?” This exchange has reignited the rivalry between the fanbases of the two actors, with social media buzzing with posts and counter-arguments.

Despite the online debates, “Dabidi Dibidi” has become a trending sensation. The music album, composed by Thaman, has already delivered two chart-topping tracks, and the newly released third song is further boosting excitement among fans.

With expectations at an all-time high, Daku Maharaj is poised to deliver an electrifying cinematic experience. The movie is being touted as a potential Sankranthi blockbuster, with its promotional content and songs resonating widely with audiences. Fans are counting down the days to witness this action-packed entertainer on the big screen.

