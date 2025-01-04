Angelina Jolie debuts bangs in first event since divorce proceedings wrap up

Los Angeles, Jan 4 (IANS) Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is glowing after the divorce battle between her and Brad Pitt reached a settlement.

The actress recently posed for photos at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 3, which marked her first major event since she and Brad Pitt, 61, reached a settlement in their divorce, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She dazzled in an all-white blazer and pants, and nude heels. The actress parted her long, blonde hair to the side along with her new bangs. She kept her makeup neutral with a rosy, pink lip.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Girl, Interrupted’ accepted the Desert Palm Achievement Award, which recognises her acclaimed performance as the titular opera singer in the Netflix biopic Maria.

“Jolie’s extraordinary portrayal captures the heart and complexity of an artist whose life was as captivating as her music", said Nachhattar Singh Chandi, the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s chairman, in a press release.

As Jolie has collected praise for her emotional portrayal of Maria Callas’ final days in Paris in the 1970s, she garnered her biggest headlines last week when news broke that her and Pitt’s lawyers officially signed off on the pair’s divorce, concluding eight years of strained negotiations that included a battle over custody of their six children as well as the $164 million French estate and winery they shared.

The actress filed for dissolution of marriage on September 19, 2016, citing irreconcilable differences mere days after a flight on a private plane on which Jolie has claimed Pitt was abusive to her and their six children. After an investigation at the time, authorities did not charge the actor and Jolie declined to press charges.

In January 2017, the pair agreed to seal sensitive documents related to their children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, now 16. They were declared legally single in 2019 after they had their divorce bifurcated, and Pitt has been romantically linked to jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, 34, since 2022.

