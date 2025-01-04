Daaku Maharaaj's 'Dabidi Dibidi' Sparks Controversy: Urvashi Rautela Responds with BTS Videos

The recently released song "Dabidi Dibidi" from the much-anticipated film Daaku Maharaaj, featuring Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna, has stirred a wave of criticism across social media. The song, which is a part of the period drama, has come under fire for its choreography and the on-screen interaction between the two lead actors.

Backlash Over Choreography and Age Gap

Many netizens have voiced their discontent with the dance moves in the song, describing them as vulgar and inappropriate. A particularly controversial moment is when Balakrishna's character appears to smack Urvashi's character, which has drawn negative attention for its perceived aggressiveness. Critics have pointed out the age gap between the two actors, which further fueled the trolling, with some calling the track a "cringefest."

Urvashi Rautela Responds to Backlash

Despite the criticism, Urvashi Rautela stood by the song and even shared behind-the-scenes footage from the making of "Dabidi Dibidi." In the video, she is seen rehearsing the choreography with assistant choreographers. She also shared a message in the caption, which read: "MORE THAN 1 CRORE VIEWS LOVE. Here’s the electrifying #DabidiDibidi full song from our mega period drama film #DaakuMaharaaj. A perfect New Year gift from @musicthamann darling to the God of Masses, #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu’s fans."

In another video, Urvashi posted clips from the shoot, where she is dressed in a glittering black skirt and crop top, highlighting the glamour of the track.

Critics React on Social Media

The backlash continued online, with several users calling the song "obscene." One user wrote, "I wonder how bad her situation is that she agreed to do this." Another comment read, "He's not smacking, he's literally beating her up." On Reddit, a user reacted with disbelief: "I think you missed the memo, this grandpa is literally khabib smashing her lower abdominal. So much for cinema, morons everywhere." Others pointed out that the scene might have taken multiple takes to finalize, adding to the controversy.

Daaku Maharaaj Set to Release on January 12

Despite the ongoing backlash, the film Daaku Maharaaj, directed by a prominent filmmaker, is set to hit theaters on January 12. Whether the controversy surrounding the song will impact the film's box office performance remains to be seen.

Also read: Nara Brahmani Gets Heroine Offer, But Rejected: Balakrishna