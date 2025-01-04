Uttar Pradesh Winter Holidays Extended Till January 14

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared winter holidays for schools till January 14, 2025. This has been done to safeguard the students from the severe winter conditions. District Magistrate Deepak Meena of Meerut announced this.

All schools recognized by the UP Board, CBSE, ICSI, Madrasa, and other boards in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed from December 31, 2024, to January 14, 2025. Students from nursery to class VIII have been asked to stay home and focus on their homework and other educational activities.

The All India Anganwadi Employees Mahasabha submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate. They request the District Magistrate to declare winter holidays for the children from the age of 3 years up to the age of 6 years and all the kids attending Anganwadi. They want them also to save these little souls from cold and shivering due to the freezing winter seasons.

Winter vacation has already been declared in some districts. For instance, winter vacation has been declared in schools from class one to eight in Bulandshahr from December 31, 2024, till January 14, 2025.

UP government has also released the 2025 holiday calendar for UP schools, which consists of gazetted and restricted holidays applicable to schools in the state.

The extension of winter holidays in Uttar Pradesh is welcome, though, as it will safeguard the students against the scorching winter weather.

