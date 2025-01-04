PM Modi talks about sustainability to Diljit Dosanjh

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conversation with Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh talked about how India does not have a “throw away culture” and recycling and reusing is in every Indian’s blood.

While talking to Diljit, the iconic leader said: “In our country, every human being looks at God even in plants. We don't waste anything. We don't throw away culture.Recycle and reusing has come now to the world but we have it in our blood. The world doesn't know this.”

“You can do this through your activities. How do people of India protect the environment?”

The leader urged every citizen to put one tree in the name of their mothers.

“If your mother is alive, take her with you. Put a tree for her. Her life will become a memory.

And if she is not alive, take a photo of her… The mother who gave birth to us, and the mother earth who gives us life, both of them, millions of people are doing this today.”

In the conversation, Diljit also spoke about his tour in India.

“Sir, this is the first and the biggest tour that we have done from India. We have done shows in many countries. This is the first time we have done stadium shows.This year, our tour culture was less.”

He also shared that he tried “jalebi and fafda” during his visit to the city amidst his tour.

The two had also talked about a variety of topics, one of them being 'Mera Bharat Mahaan'.

In the conversation Diljit said: "We used to read about Mera Bharat Mahaan, but when I travelled across the country I finally understood why we say so."

Reacting to this, our esteemed Prime Minister said, "In reality, India's grandeur is its power. India is a vibrant society."

Heaping praise on the singer, the Prime Minister said, “When an Indian youth from the countryside gets fame in the world, it feels nice.” He further added, “Your family has named you Diljit… and you just go on to win over the people.”

