Sankranthi 2025: January 17, 18, 19 Pongal Holidays in Tamil Nadu

Pongal holiday, the festive season is just a few days ahead. Tamil Nadu eagerly awaits its announcement. Among all the great festivals of South India, one that is quite celebrated in the state of Tamil Nadu is Pongal. This year it falls on 14th January and then the day of Thiruvalluvar on 15th January and then Uzhavar Thirunal on 16th January.

The Tamil Nadu government has already declared the 14th, 15th, and 16th of January as government holidays. Still, the question on every mind is whether 17th January will be declared a government holiday. In case it is, then the next nine consecutive days- Saturday, 18th January and Sunday, 19th January have to be holidays as well.

The possibility of a 9-day Pongal holiday has created waves of excitement among students and teachers. However, some teachers and government employees are demanding that schools and government offices be made operational on the following Saturday to compensate for the government holiday on January 17.

Meanwhile, in Trichy district, festivities have already started since it had been declared as a local holiday on January 10, anticipating the Vaikunta Ekadashi festival. If the holidays are declared by the government for January 13 and 17, then this will make ten consecutive days for the government employees and students from the Trichy district.

Bhogi festival, otherwise known as Kapukatta, is scheduled on January 13. Though there is no official annual holiday declaration by the government of Tamil Nadu for the Bhogi festival, it is still given as a holiday on personal grounds. Expectations are high that the same tradition will follow this year.

The announcement regarding this holiday on the 17th of January can be expected pretty soon. However, if this is declared to be a holiday by the state government, people in Tamil Nadu can expect one long festive vacation.

Also read: January 11 - 17: 6-Day Pongal Holidays for Telangana schools