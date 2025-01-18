Telangana Schools Reopen on January 18 after Sankranti Holidays

After a long 7-day holiday for Sankranti, the schools of Telangana are gearing up to reopen on January 18, today. Students, teachers, and staff members are all geared up to return to their school work.

Sankranti holidays are when students need a break from all the work they do in school. However, now is the time to get back to school. The students are all eager to meet their friends and teachers.

When schools reopen on January 18, it will be a fresh start for the students. They will be allowed to learn new things and excel in their studies. Teachers are ready with their lessons and ensure everything is set for the students.

For students, opening schools on January 18 serves as a reminder that the academic year is still way from ending. There are still several battles to win and many more examinations to sit before the final paper. Nonetheless, with the correct attitude and approach, the student can take better advantage of the second half of the academic calendar and meet expectations.

Conclusion In that case, the re-opening of Telangana schools for classes on the 18th of January is a good time for restarting a new life from scratch for each student, teaching, and supporting staff. Academic routine resumes where students will work toward their desired goals and spend the rest half of the session fruitfully.

