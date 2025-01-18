Tamil Nadu School Holidays 2025: A Month-Wise List

Planning is essential, especially when it comes to school holidays. It makes a big difference for parents, teachers, and students of Tamil Nadu to have a detailed list of school holidays. In this article, we shall provide you with a comprehensive guide to Tamil Nadu school holidays in 2025.

Types of Holidays

School holidays in Tamil Nadu can be broadly categorized into national holidays, state-specific holidays, religious holidays, and seasonal breaks.

National Holidays

National holidays are celebrated throughout the country and include Republic Day, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, and Christmas Day.

State-Specific Holidays

State-specific holidays are unique to Tamil Nadu and include Pongal, Thiruvalluvar Day, Uzhavar Thirunal, Tamil New Year, Onam, and Raksha Bandhan.

Religious Holidays

Religious holidays include Good Friday, Bakrid/Eid-al-Adha, Muharram, Eid-e-Milad, and Diwali.

Seasonal Breaks

Seasonal breaks include summer and winter vacations, which give students much-needed rest and rejuvenation.

To help you plan, we have compiled a comprehensive list of school holidays in Tamil Nadu for 2025. Here is a month-wise breakdown of the holidays:

January: New Year's Day (January 1), Pongal (January 14), Thiruvalluvar Day (January 15), and Uzhavar Thirunal (January 16)

March: Good Friday (March 21)

April: Tamil New Year (April 14), Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14), and Good Friday (April 18)

May: May Day (May 1)

June: Bakrid/Eid-al-Adha (June 7)

July: Muharram (July 6)

August: Independence Day (August 15), Janmashtami (August 16), and Raksha Bandhan (Regional) (August 17)

September: Onam (Regional) (September 5)

October: Eid-e-Milad (October 1), Maha Navami (October 1), Vijay Dashmi (October 2), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2)

November: Diwali (November 10)

December: Christmas Day (December 25)

