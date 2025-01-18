Tamil Nadu School Holidays 2025: A Month-Wise List
Planning is essential, especially when it comes to school holidays. It makes a big difference for parents, teachers, and students of Tamil Nadu to have a detailed list of school holidays. In this article, we shall provide you with a comprehensive guide to Tamil Nadu school holidays in 2025.
Types of Holidays
School holidays in Tamil Nadu can be broadly categorized into national holidays, state-specific holidays, religious holidays, and seasonal breaks.
National Holidays
National holidays are celebrated throughout the country and include Republic Day, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, and Christmas Day.
State-Specific Holidays
State-specific holidays are unique to Tamil Nadu and include Pongal, Thiruvalluvar Day, Uzhavar Thirunal, Tamil New Year, Onam, and Raksha Bandhan.
Religious Holidays
Religious holidays include Good Friday, Bakrid/Eid-al-Adha, Muharram, Eid-e-Milad, and Diwali.
Seasonal Breaks
Seasonal breaks include summer and winter vacations, which give students much-needed rest and rejuvenation.
To help you plan, we have compiled a comprehensive list of school holidays in Tamil Nadu for 2025. Here is a month-wise breakdown of the holidays:
January: New Year's Day (January 1), Pongal (January 14), Thiruvalluvar Day (January 15), and Uzhavar Thirunal (January 16)
March: Good Friday (March 21)
April: Tamil New Year (April 14), Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14), and Good Friday (April 18)
May: May Day (May 1)
June: Bakrid/Eid-al-Adha (June 7)
July: Muharram (July 6)
August: Independence Day (August 15), Janmashtami (August 16), and Raksha Bandhan (Regional) (August 17)
September: Onam (Regional) (September 5)
October: Eid-e-Milad (October 1), Maha Navami (October 1), Vijay Dashmi (October 2), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2)
November: Diwali (November 10)
December: Christmas Day (December 25)
