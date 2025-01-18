Man Utd and Scotland legend Denis Law passes away at 84

Manchester, Jan 18 (IANS) Denis Law, the legendary striker who remains the only Scottish player to have won the Ballon d’Or, has passed away at 84.

Nicknamed "The King" and "The Lawman," Law enjoyed a storied career, spending 11 years at Manchester United, where his 237 goals in 404 appearances place him third on the club's all-time scoring list behind Wayne Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton.

Born in Aberdeen, Law began his professional career with Huddersfield Town before a record-breaking move to Torino in Italy. He also had spells at Manchester City and returned to Manchester United, where he solidified his status as a footballing icon. Capped 55 times for Scotland, Law scored 30 international goals, making him the joint top-scorer in the nation’s history.

A pioneer of the game, Law became the first player to set a British transfer record three times. His impact transcended the pitch, leaving an indelible legacy for both club and country.

In 2021, Law revealed his diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia. His family released a statement and said, “It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away. He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace.

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed to his wellbeing and care, past and much more recently. We know how much people supported and loved him and that love was always appreciated and made the difference. Thank you.”

Manchester United paid tribute to their former star, calling him "the King of the Stretford End" and remembered him as "one of the club’s greatest and most beloved players".

"He will always be celebrated as one of the club's greatest and most beloved players. The ultimate goalscorer, his flair, spirit and love for the game made him the hero of a generation. Our deepest condolences go out to Denis' family and many friends. His memory will live on forever more," United said.

Law’s charisma, skill, and prolific goal-scoring ability earned him a special place in the hearts of football fans worldwide, ensuring his legacy will endure for generations.

