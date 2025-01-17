Schools in Rajasthan to Reopen on January 19: Latest Updates

With this cold wave spreading over Rajasthan, some much-needed relief has finally come to students in the state. In the wake of bad weather, district administrations in Kota, Bundi, and other places have announced a holiday for government and non-government schools until January 18.

Schools in Kota, Bundi will reopen on 19th Jan.

In Kota and Bundi, schools from class 1 to 5 will remain closed till January 18, while schools from class 6 to 12 will operate on a reduced schedule, from 10 am to 3 pm. This decision has been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of students, who would otherwise have to brave the cold weather to attend school.

Other Areas Also Declare Holiday

Except for Kota and Bundi, schools of Deeg, Alwar, Pratapgarh, Beawar, and Ajmer have announced holidays for their students from classes 1 to 8. The Anganwadi centres functioning in these cities will also be closed till 18 January.

School Staff Shall Report to Work

Wherein while students get a longer winter break, school staff has been told to report back to work just like any other day. Thus, schools can be ready on January 19, and when students return to school, nothing will have happened to disrupt the learning process.

Action Against the Rule Breakers

The district administrations have warned that action will be taken against those who violate the rules and fail to comply with the holiday schedule. This is to ensure that the safety and well-being of students are not compromised.

The holiday schedule was established, which enabled students at school in Rajasthan to take time off from study. Schools were going to open again on 19 January so the students had to return and continue their class under classes to learn some things and not waste another new year of education.

Also read: Winter Holidays to extend in Delhi, Haryana and Bihar?