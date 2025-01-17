Winter Holidays to extend in Delhi, Haryana and Bihar?

The extreme cold in Delhi and the rest of North India has seen many areas extend their winter holidays. The students have found it hard to go to school as the weather is very harsh, forcing most schools in Delhi and Haryana to close.

Extended School Holidays

In Delhi, winter school holidays have been extended until January 15, 2025. Many schools in Noida and Gurugram are doing the same. However, some schools reopened and students returned to classes with hybrid mode teaching except for the students of Class 10 and Class 1.

All schools were closed in Haryana till 15 January. The classes have been resumed there from 16 January 2025. Schools were closed there till 15 January or 16 January for classes 1 to 8 in some districts such as Bareilly, Badaun, and Shahjahanpur.

The decision has been made to extend school holidays or switch to hybrid mode to keep students safe and sound.

Parents and students should contact the authorities of the schools they are in for any updates on closures and reopening dates.

Other regions affected

As indicated above, a cold wave prevails over Northern India, from Uttar Pradesh through Bihar to the Kashmir Valley and Jammu; schools in one district of UP have been ordered closed till Jan. 16th, while school classes in JK continue to remain suspended till Feb 28, 2025.

