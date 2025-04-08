April 10 Banks Holiday here for Mahavir Jayanti?

With Mahavir Jayanti coming up, everyone is eager to know if banks will be open on Thursday, April 10, 2025. The response is state-dependent. Banks will be closed in some states on the occasion of the festival, while others will be open.

States Where Banks Will Be Closed

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Telangana

Banks will be closed on Thursday, April 10, 2025, in these states on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

States Where Banks Will Be Open

Banks in other states will open on a normal Thursday, April 10, 2025. But as always, double-check with your branch locally before going there.

Other Bank Holidays in April 2025

Aside from Mahavir Jayanti, there are also other bank holidays in April 2025:

April 14 (Monday): Banks are closed in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh on account of Ambedkar Jayanti and New Year festivities.

How to Plan Your Bank Visits

To avoid inconvenience, it's advisable to:

Contact your nearby bank branch in advance before heading there.

Plan your transactions well in advance.

Make use of online banking or mobile banking services to reduce physical branch visits.

By knowing these bank holidays, you can schedule your financial transactions and prevent any last-minute trouble.

Also read: April 8, What happened on this day in the world?