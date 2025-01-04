January 11 - 17: 6-Day Pongal Holidays for Telangana schools

The Telangana government has released a holiday list, which includes three days of Sankranti holidays - January 13 (Bhogi), January 14 (Sankranti), and January 15 (Kanuma) as optional holidays. However, the government has yet to make an official announcement.

Besides the above holidays, January 11 is a second Saturday and the 12th falls on Sundays which are also holidays. This results in the Sankranti holidays from January 11.

The schools will resume on January 17. During the last academic year, the Sankranti holidays were held from January 12 to 17, spanning six days. This year too, the holiday is likely to be for six days. In Andhra Pradesh, the Pongal holidays have been clarified. The schools in the state will have holidays from January 10 to 19.

The list of general and optional holidays in the year 2025 has been issued by the Telangana government. There are 27 general holidays and 23 optional holidays, according to the list, but the government hasn't clarified the Sankranti holidays yet.

The students as well as the parents are eagerly awaiting the declaration to be made by the government. With the declaration, they can make suitable plans for the holidays.

