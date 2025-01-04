64.5 mn passengers carried on international routes in Jan-Nov 2024, up 11.4 pc: Centre

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) A total of 64.5 million passengers were carried on international routes by scheduled Indian and foreign operators in the January-November period of 2024, witnessing a growth of 11.4 per cent from the same period in 2023 (58 million air travellers), according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Out of the 64.5 million passengers last year, 29.8 million passengers were carried by Indian carriers while 34.7 million passengers were carried by foreign carriers, the data showed.

In the January-November period, domestic airlines operated a total number of 1.02 million flights, carrying a total of 146.4 million passengers, against 0.97 million flights carrying a total of 138.2 million scheduled passengers during the previous year 2023 (January-November), according to the earlier data shared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“The number of domestic passengers carried by scheduled domestic Indian carriers has witnessed a growth of 5.9 per cent in the year 2024 as compared to the previous year 2023 during the same period,” said the ministry.

Marking a new record, domestic air passenger traffic crossed 5 lakh for the first time in a single day on November 17, 2024.

The Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam 2024, which came into force on January 1, is aimed at modernising India’s aviation sector by re-enacting the Aircraft Act, 1934, in alignment with contemporary needs and global standards.

The new legislation will foster indigenous manufacturing under ‘Make in India’ and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, align with international conventions like the Chicago Convention and ICAO, and streamline regulatory processes, such as simplifying the issuance of licenses, said the government.

As part of the expansion, significant infrastructure development last year included laying the foundation for new terminals at Varanasi, Agra, Darbhanga and Bagdogra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated airports in Sarsawa, Rewa and Ambikapur, strengthening regional connectivity.

The government has also accorded 'in-principle' approval for setting up of 21 Greenfield Airports across the country.

“In order to promote gender equality in aviation section, an advisory has been issued for stakeholders to increase the number of women in various positions to 25 per cent by 2025 in India's aviation industry,” according to the ministry.

Moreover, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, has been driving adoption of conventional sources of energy at airports reducing the carbon footprint of operations.

According to the ministry, 80 airports have switched over to 100 per cent green energy usage, with 12 airports making the switch in 2024.

