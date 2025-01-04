ED raids continue at locations linked to DMK MP Kathir Anand for second day

Vellore, Jan 4 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) continued its raids in the wee hours of Saturday at several locations linked to DMK MP Kathir Anand, including an engineering college he owns.

The searches, which began early Friday morning, have now stretched beyond 24 hours and into Saturday.

The raid at Kingston College of Engineering in Christianpet, Katpadi, owned by Kathir Anand, MP from Vellore, involved over 18 ED officials.

On Friday night, officials reportedly seized unaccounted cash from the college locker, which was handed over to State Bank of India employees and transported under security.

The ED officials are said to be scrutinising important documents related to the college as part of their investigation.

The ED also conducted a search operation at the residence of DMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Minister S. Duraimurugan and his son, Kathir Anand, in Gandhi Nagar, Katpadi.

The operation began at 2 p.m. on Friday and concluded after an exhaustive 11 hours, ending around 1:35 a.m on Saturday.

Officials reportedly faced challenges during the search, including accessing a locked room at Duraimurugan's residence. A staff member had to use a crowbar to break open the door, creating a commotion in the neighbourhood. ED personnel left the premises with seized documents, escorted by armed central security forces.

The raids have sparked allegations of political targeting by the central agency. DMK leaders have accused the ED of acting under political pressure to discredit the party.

Kathir Anand, the son of senior DMK leader Duraimurugan, represents the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency and is a prominent figure in the party.

The ED has yet to release an official statement regarding the searches or provide details of the evidence collected. However, the prolonged operation and the seizure of cash and documents suggest the agency is investigating allegations of financial irregularities.

This raid adds to a series of actions by central agencies against DMK leaders, fueling tensions between the state government and the central authorities. Further updates are awaited as the investigation continues.

