Jan 4: Bank Holiday Or Not?

The New Year has started and so has the announcement of the new set of bank holidays. Reserve Bank of India, RBI has come out with a list of the bank holidays of 2025, wherein there will be as many as 13 in January alone. We will talk about the bank holidays in January 2025 in this article. We'll keep you well-equipped with information for planning your finances.

Bank Holiday on the First Saturday Rule:

Before we get to the list of holidays, we need to know about the first Saturday rule. According to this rule, banks remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month. They are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays except for Sundays and other national and regional holidays. Keeping this rule in mind, banks will remain open on January 4 because it is the first Saturday of the month.

Bank Holidays in January 2025

There is a bank holiday list as below in the year 2025, during January.

January 5: Sunday

January 6: Sri Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday (Chandigarh)

January 11: Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa/ Second Saturday (Imphal, Aizwal)

January 12: Sunday

January 14: Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali (Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad- Telangana, Itanagar, Kanpur, Lucknow)

January 15: Thiruvalluvar Day (Chennai)

January 16: Uzhavar Thirunal (Chennai)

January 19: Sunday

January 23: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata)

January 25: Fourth Saturday

January 26: Sunday, Republic Day

Other Important Bank Holidays in 2025

In 2025, India will celebrate many important bank holidays such as Republic Day, Holi, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti. Other significant holidays include Good Friday, Baisakhi, Muharram, Dussehra, Durga Puja, and Diwali. Apart from this, banks will remain closed on state-specific holidays like Saraswati Puja and Mahashivratri.

Thus, January 2025 will be a month of 13 bank holidays. The importance of such planning in advance is that one can avoid the last-minute rush and complete the financial transactions quite smoothly.

