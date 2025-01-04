Bihar: BPSC re-exam for one centre today; students' protests to intensify

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is conducting a re-exam on Saturday for candidates of the Bapu Pariksha Parisar centre, where irregularities were reported during the 70th Preliminary Examination. However, students and political parties have vowed to disrupt the exam today.

Over 10,000 candidates are expected to appear for the re-exam, which will take place at 22 separate centres.

However, protests have escalated as students demand the cancellation of the entire examination and a retest across Bihar. BPSC Secretary Satyaprakash Sharma stated there is no justification for a statewide re-exam, reiterating that the commission has no plans for further retesting.

Earlier on Friday, in Patna, the agitation led by former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav disrupted railway services at Sachiwalay Halt station and halted vehicular movement. Left-leaning student organisations joined the protests, some of which were held without prior administrative permission.

Despite heavy police deployment, Rajesh Ranjan and his supporters entered the railway premises, sitting on tracks in solidarity with candidates on a 17-day hunger strike.

The protests stem from allegations of widespread irregularities in the BPSC Preliminary Examination. The demonstrators argue that limiting the re-exam to one centre is inadequate and unfair to other candidates.

The district administration has registered cases against Rajesh Ranjan and others for obstructing public services.

However Rajesh Ranjan has vowed to continue the agitation until justice is delivered, including taking the matter to the Supreme Court.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the cause, stating: "We will go to the Supreme Court on this issue. BPSC has done wrong and it has to cancel the entire examination. We will continue to protest on this matter. Our protest will continue in the future until the paper leak in Bihar and the country is stopped."

With tensions rising and the administration on alert, the situation remains volatile. Further disruptions are anticipated as candidates and their supporters continue to demand statewide action.

