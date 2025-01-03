AP SSC Exam Dates 2025: Check Exam Schedule and Timings

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the exam schedule for the 10th class exams. The exams will be conducted from March 17 to 31, 2025. Students can check the detailed exam schedule below.

Examinations begin on March 17 with the first language, and on March 19, it continues with the paper of second language, English on March 21, Mathematics on March 24, Physics on March 26, Biology on March 28, and finally the Social Studies paper on March 31.

In addition to these exams, the First Language Paper-2 (Composite Course) and OSSC Main Language Paper-1 will be conducted on March 22, whereas OSSC Main Language Paper-2 (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) and Vocational Course Theory exams will be held on March 29.

Students are requested to refer to the exam schedule attentively and take the necessary preparation steps for the exams. The exam date sheet is present on the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's official website.



Here's the detailed examination schedule:

AP 10th Class Timetable 2025

March 17, 2025 (Monday): First Language

March 19, 2025 (Wednesday): Second Language

March 21, 2025 (Friday): English

March 24, 2025 (Monday): Mathematics

March 26, 2025 (Wednesday): Physics

March 28, 2025 (Friday): Biology

March 31, 2025 (Monday): Social Studies

March 22, 2025: First Language Paper-2 (Composite Course)/ OSSC Main Language Paper-1

March 29, 2025: OSSC Main Language Paper-2 (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian), Vocational Course (Theory)

We wish all the students the best of luck for their exams!

Also read: Pongal Holidays 2025: 9 Days for Telangana schools?