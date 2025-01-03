United Cup: Czechia beat Italy to set up semis clash with USA

Sydney, Jan 3 (IANS) Karolina Muchova and Tomas Machac led Czechia into the semifinals of the United Cup after beating Italy 2-1 in their quarterfinal here on Friday. After World No. 22 Muchova conceded just four games in her fifth consecutive win over World No. 4 Jasmine Paolini, Machac imposed his physicality on 22-year-old Flavio Cobolli to clinch the tie. Czechia will next face the USA for a place in the final.

Machac, entering the season at a career-high No. 25 in the ATP Rankings, breezed through service games and outmuscled the World No. 32 from the baseline. He charged through the first set in just 23 minutes and claimed a 6-1, 6-2 win in just 54 minutes.

"I think this is the highest level of tennis that I can play. I'm really happy to play like this at such an important moment. I was surprised how I played great without any mistakes and I didn't give him any opportunity to come back. I know I have this kind of level...when I saw how the match was going I just tried to be strong mentally for as long as possible. I was playing like Novak!" Machac said.

Earlier, Muchova gave Czechia a 1-0 lead after defeating No. 4 seeded Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-2. The victory improved Muchova's record to 5-0 over Paolini.

"I really wanted to bring a point to the team so I was trying to stay focused. Jasmine is an unbelievable player. It was a really tough match. I knew I had to go until the end. She had many break chances. I think I served well. I'm really happy I made it," said Muchova.

Muchova's attacking game proved too much for Paolini, who has won just one set in the pair's five meetings. Their last duel was at the US Open last fall, where Muchova prevailed 6-3, 6-1 en route to the semifinals.

