IPL 2025: 'The celebration showed how much this knock meant to him', says Boucher on KL's knock

Bengaluru, April 11 (IANS) Former South African cricketer Mark Boucher was all praise for KL Rahul’s composed and match-winning knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, calling it a true masterclass.

Boucher said Rahul looked in sublime touch and even rated this innings higher than his impressive 77 against Chennai Super Kings in DC’s last game.

Rahul, who came on to bat when DC were reeling at 10-2 in 2.1 overs of their chase, compiled a brilliant unbeaten 93, scoring his second successive half-century as DC chased a target of 164.

When DC slumped to 58/4, Rahul blasted six maximums and seven fours in his 53-ball knock and shared a 111-run partnership with Tristan Stubbs (38 not out) to help his side register their fourth win in four matches.

"That was a tricky chase—there was nothing easy about that win. At one point, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were right back in the game. It felt like the total might be a few runs short, but then they picked up early wickets. KL Rahul came in under serious pressure with wickets falling around him and a high run rate to chase.

"He played a masterclass in Chennai the other night, but this innings was even better, especially in these conditions. He’s looking in great form, and the celebration at the end showed how much this knock meant to him," said Boucher on JioHotstar.

Former India pacer Varun Aaron added further perspective on KL Rahul’s emotional connect with Bengaluru and the fire that fuelled his performance and said, "This is his home ground—it means a lot to him. He’s from Bengaluru, born and brought up here. He’s been moved around the batting order a lot, but something clearly fired him up tonight to take this win home.

"Maybe it's the fact that Royal Challengers Bengaluru didn’t retain him. I know he loved playing for them. Now, playing for Delhi, he’s showing the RCB and Bengaluru fans that this is still his stadium—his arena."

