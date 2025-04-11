Ravi Kishan’s intriguing look from his new show ‘Clean Up Crew’ unveiled

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming show “Clean Up Crew,” starring Ravi Kishan in the lead role, have unveiled his striking new look from the action-packed series.

Kishan’s latest transformation hints at a role packed with intensity, raw grit, and undeniable intrigue. In the poster, he’s seen with an intense, borderline menacing gaze, leaving us guessing about the dark character he’s set to portray. His look, shared exclusively with IANS, suggests a layered persona that’s sure to grip audiences. Captured mid-roar, the actor’s mouth is open in a fierce, angry expression that radiates raw emotion and power.

Though the web series has yet to be officially announced, reports reveal it is set against the gritty backdrop of a Bengal-Bihar border town, blending crime with a twist of dark comedy. The show features a stellar ensemble cast, with Ravi Kishan having wrapped up filming alongside Jisshu Sengupta, Saswata Chatterjee, and other acclaimed actors.

“Clean Up Crew” marks Ravi Kishan’s third collaboration with Jio Studios, following his impactful roles in “Laapataa Ladies” and “Singham Again.” Notably, Ravi has been garnering widespread acclaim and heartfelt applause for his standout performance as Inspector Shyam Manohar in “Laapataa Ladies.”

His powerful portrayal has not only won over audiences but has also swept major awards this year. Most recently, at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2025, Ravi Kishan took home the award for Best Supporting Role (Male) for his stellar work in “Laapataa Ladies.”

In his emotional acceptance speech, he said, “This is the first time I have come on the stage of IIFA. I am speechless because I have acted in so many films — from regional to 750 films — but I have never won at IIFA. It’s a long journey, as I said earlier. People come walking, and I have come up crawling.”

“Laapataa Ladies,” starring newcomers Sparsh Srivastava, Nitanshi Goel, and Pratibha Ranta, tells the story of two brides who are mistakenly exchanged in rural India during the 1990s. Directed by Kiran Rao, the film won an impressive 10 trophies at the IIFA Awards.

