Varanasi residents excited over PM Modi's 50th visit to constituency

Varanasi, April 11 (IANS) Varanasi residents on Friday expressed overwhelming enthusiasm and pride as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in his parliamentary constituency for the 50th time to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 3,880 crore.

PM Modi is set to unveil and initiate a total of 44 projects aimed at transforming both urban and rural infrastructure in the region. These projects are expected to significantly enhance public amenities, improve connectivity, and modernise essential services for the people of Varanasi.

PM Modi will also address a massive public gathering, with more than 50,000 people expected to attend, marking yet another milestone in his close engagement with the constituency he has represented since 2014.

Excitement was palpable among the people who gathered in the early morning hours to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister and witness the rollout of the development initiatives.

Speaking to IANS, a BJP supporter said, "We are very happy about the Prime Minister's arrival. We have been here since 6 a.m."

Another attendee, Vandana Kashyap, speaking to IANS, shared her excitement, stating, "Prime Minister has taken India to new heights. Our country has reached new heights. We are here just to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister."

Echoing similar sentiment, another local resident said, "PM Modi is coming here for the 50th time. The enthusiasm is unmatchable."

A Varanasi resident added, "We are very happy. Being a resident of Varanasi, it is an honour to see the Prime Minister today for the 50th time."

A BJP supporter praised the impact of the ongoing developmental projects, saying, "The development work carried out by the Prime Minister in Varanasi, the work he has done for the parliamentary constituency is unmatchable."

Among the major projects being inaugurated are a newly constructed transit hostel at the Police Lines and modern police barracks in Ramnagar, underscoring the government's focus on strengthening civic infrastructure and law enforcement facilities.

The Prime Minister will also distribute Geographical Indication (GI) certificates for 21 newly registered products of Uttar Pradesh.

