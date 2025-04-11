Badminton Asia C'ships: Dhruv-Tanisha exit in quarters as Indian challenge ends

Ningbo (China), April 11 (IANS) Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, India’s last remaining players at the Badminton Asia Championships 2025, bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.

The Indian duo suffered a 22-20, 21-13 loss at the hands of Hong Kong’s fifth-seeded Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet on Friday.

The duo registered a comeback 12-21, 21-16, 21-18 win over Chinese Taipei’s Ye Hong Wei and Nicole Chan at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium on Thursday. After dropping the opening game 12-21, the Indian duo fought back to take the second 21-16 and edged a tense decider 21-18.

Meanwhile, India's campaign in the singles was ended on Thursday when ace shuttler PV Sindhu, Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George lost their respective second-round matches.

Sindhu fought hard but ultimately lost to Akane Yamaguchi 11-21, 21-16, 16-21 after coming from behind in the second game to challenge the Japanese former world champion.

In men's singles, Kiran battled tough against world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn but was defeated 21-19, 13-21, 16-21, while Priyanshu lost 14-21, 17-21 to Kodai Naraoka.

In the men’s doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi, who moved into the second round after beating Sri Lanka’s Madhuka Dulanjana and Lahiru Weerasinghe, will take on the Paris Olympic bronze medallist Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

On Day 1, Paris 2024 semifinalist Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Malvika Bansod were knocked out in the first round.

Sen was crashed out after a straight-game defeat against world No. 14 Lee Chia-hao of Chinese Taipei.

Prannoy put up a fight but couldn't avoid a 21-16, 12-21, 21-11 defeat against China’s Lu Guangzu, marking his fourth first-round exit in six tournaments this year.

Malvika, 22nd in the women’s singles rankings, lost against world No. 15 Gao Fang Jie. She was beaten 21-14, 21-8 by the Asian Games silver medallist.

In the women's doubles, India’s challenge ended after Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra were ousted by Chinese Taipei’s Sung Shuo-yun and Yu Chien-Hui following a 21-11, 21-13 defeat.

