Former Real Madrid, Netherlands coach Beenhakker dies at 82

The Hague, April 11 (IANS) Leo Beenhakker, the esteemed Dutch soccer coach renowned for his successful stints with top European clubs and national teams, passed away Thursday afternoon at the age of 82, his family confirmed to Dutch national broadcaster NOS

Born in Rotterdam, Beenhakker began his managerial career with SC Veendam in 1968. He later managed SC Cambuur and Go Ahead Eagles before joining Ajax Amsterdam's coaching staff in 1978. Promoted to head coach in 1979, he led Ajax to the Eredivisie title in the 1979-80 season. He returned to Ajax in 1989, securing another league championship in 1989-90.

"The Dutch football world bids farewell to an icon. A warm football animal, whose humour and eloquence have also enriched the football vocabulary... The KNVB wishes all family, friends and other people involved with Leo Beenhakker much strength in bearing this great loss," Netherlands football said.

Beenhakker gained international acclaim as head coach of Real Madrid, guiding the Spanish giants to three consecutive La Liga titles from 1986 to 1989. During his tenure, Real Madrid also clinched the Copa del Rey in 1989 and the Spanish Super Cup in 1988 and 1989.

"Real Madrid C. F., its president and board of directors, are deeply saddened by the death of Leo Beenhakker, the legendary Real Madrid coach who led the Whites between 1986 and 1989, and in 1992. Real Madrid would like to express their condolences and affection to his family, clubs, and loved ones," Real Madrid said in a statement.

In 1997, Beenhakker took the helm at Feyenoord Rotterdam, leading them to an Eredivisie championship in the 1998-99 season and a Johan Cruyff Shield victory in 1999.

On the international stage, Beenhakker managed the Netherlands national team, overseeing their participation in the 1990 FIFA World Cup, where they were eliminated by Germany in the second round.

Later, he coached the national teams of Saudi Arabia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Poland. Notably, he guided Trinidad and Tobago to their first-ever World Cup appearance in 2006 and led Poland to qualify for Euro 2008, marking their debut in the European Championship.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.