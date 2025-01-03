Ishaan, Siddhantha, and Vedang kick off the new year with a dose of boys camaraderie

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS): Ishaan Khatter, Siddhantha Chaturvedi and Vedang Raina has managed to garner a lot of eyeballs with their most recent Instagram post.

The three actors shared some fun filled pictures from their Goa trip. The pictures have the three actors enjoying a car ride on the sunny streets of Goa. They can also be seen posing for a perfect beach picture together.

Posting the pictures on Instagram, Ishaan Khatter wrote, "Ab ek fake candid haste hue” @siddhantchaturvedi @vedangraina."

Siddhant Chaturvedi also shared a string of holiday pictures from Goa on his social media and wrote "with Thee Buoyyys @ishaankhatter @vedangraina".

Reacting to this, Vedang Raina commented, "When the Goa plan actually makes it out of the group chat" .

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also commented on the pics and wrote, "Hello there".

The latest breezy pictures of Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Vedang Raina caught the attention of the netizens who were of the opinion that these three are making an unofficial announcement for their next. According to them, they will be a perfect cast for the sequels, "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2", or "Dil Chahta Hai 2".

The comment section was full of remarks such as, "Is this an unofficial announcement of ZNMD 2 or Dil chahta hain 2?", "Next znmd cast", "Hoping this is a film and not just a bunch of hot dudes hanging out together in Goa", “The trio I didn’t know I needed, and "@zoieakhtar put them in a movie together please", among others.

However, it later turned out that they were in Goa for a brand endorsement.

Talking about their lineup, Siddhant Chaturvedi is speculated to play the lead in the biopic on Indian cricket player Yuvraj Singh. While the project was announced back in August, the makers have not yet revealed the cast of the drama.

However, Siddhant Chaturvedi was recently asked by a fan about his dream role during an Insta AMA session, replying to which he shared a picture of cricketer Yuvraj Singh in his iconic blue jersey, along with a lion emoji. However, nothing has been made official till now.

On the other hand, Vedang Raina was last seen in Alia Bhatt's "Jigra".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.