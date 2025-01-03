Pongal Holidays 2025: 9 Days for Telangana schools?

The official holiday list for January 2025 has been released, which has a total of 9 holidays for the month. This would seem to be a welcome break for students, but there is some confusion regarding whether these holidays include 9-day holidays for Pongal.

Sankranti is one of the most prominent festivals in Telangana and is usually held for 3-4 days. But from the holiday list announced, it can be inferred that the students might enjoy a longer holiday this year.

As listed, holidays for January include New Year's Day on the 1st of January, Bhogi on the 13th of January, Sankranti/Pongal on the 14th of January, Kanuma on the 15th of January and Republic Day on the 26th of January. Apart from this, four Sundays in January fall within the calendar of holidays.

Though the list shows 9 holidays, it's still not clear whether the holidays are placed consecutively or throughout the month. If the holidays are consecutive, then it could be well that students would be getting 9-day-long Sankranti holidays. In that case, however, if the holidays are scattered, there's too less of a chance that students may get a break for this long.

The point to be noted is that the Telangana government has not made any announcement that they will provide a 9-day holiday on Sankranti. The holiday list might imply that the students are getting a much longer break. Whether this break is consecutive or scattered throughout the month is yet to be seen.

In any case, students and parents would look for clarification from the government on the Sankranti holidays. While a 9-day holiday seems like a well-deserved break, it is only when details are confirmed that anyone would plan.

As the Sankranti festival is approaching, students and parents will be keeping a close eye on the government's announcements. Whether or not students get a 9-day break, one thing is certain - Sankranti will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour in Telangana.

