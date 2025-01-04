Inspired by PM Modi’s extraordinary grasp of tech & its impact: Vishal Sikka

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka on Saturday said that he was ‘privileged’ to be able to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was ‘inspired and humbled’ by the PM’s 'extraordinary grasp of technology and its impact’.

Taking to social media platform X, Sikka informed that he met PM Modi and had a detailed discussion on artificial intelligence (AI) as well as its potential impact on India.

“It was a privilege to meet the Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a detailed and wide-ranging discussion on AI, its impact on India, and several imperatives for the time ahead,” Sikka, founder of human-centered AI platform and products company Vianai Systems.

“I left the meeting both inspired and humbled by his extraordinary grasp of technology's impact on all of us, and how its use with democratic values can uplift everyone,” he added.

Recently, PM Modi said that India aims to increase the use of AI in every sector.

"This is the era of AI, and the future of the world is linked with it. India is powered by two AIs. For the world, it is Artificial Intelligence, but in India, it's Aspirational India plus Artificial Intelligence. When the two meet, it accelerates India's growth," he said.

Meanwhile, India launched the IndiaAI mission in 2024, to enhance artificial intelligence-related developments in the country. The Cabinet also approved an allocation of over Rs 10,300 crore for the IndiaAI Mission, marking a significant step towards bolstering the AI ecosystem in the country.

Sikka was the chief executive and managing director of Infosys from 2014 to 2017. He was the first non-founder to helm the IT giant.

He resigned from the company in 2017, reportedly due to differences with the company's founders and board members.

Sikka has since been involved in various ventures, including his own AI startup, Vianai Systems founded in 2019.

