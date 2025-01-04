Nara Brahmani Gets Heroine Offer, But Rejected: Balakrishna

Balakrishna’s upcoming film Daku Maharaj is all set to hit theaters on January 12, just in time for the Sankranthi festival. With massive expectations surrounding the film, the teaser has already generated a great response. In the U.S., pre-sale ticket sales are off to a record-breaking start, with 4,000 tickets sold in just one day. The film will have 350 shows across 125 locations in America on its opening day.

As part of the promotions, Daku Maharaj director Bobby, music director Thaman, and producer Naga Vamsi joined Balakrishna on the popular talk show Unstoppable. During the episode, Balakrishna shared an interesting story about his elder daughter, Brahmani. When Thaman asked which of his daughters he pampered more, Balakrishna replied, “I pampered both of them a lot.”

He went on to recall a time when renowned director Mani Ratnam had offered Brahmani a chance to act in his film. Balakrishna revealed that although he gave his approval, Brahmani declined, saying, “My face,” and refused the opportunity. Balakrishna continued, “Yes, I told her again, ‘They are asking for your face only,’ but she said she wasn’t interested in acting.” Meanwhile, Balakrishna mentioned that his younger daughter, Tejaswini, used to act in front of mirrors at home, leading him to think she might one day pursue acting. However, Tejaswini now works as a creative consultant for Unstoppable, while Balakrishna admitted that Brahmani is the one he fears the most at home.

Balakrishna also shared his admiration for Thaman’s music, saying he prefers it over Devi Sri Prasad’s. Additionally, he praised directors Bobby and Boyapati Srinu as his favorites.

Daku Maharaj will also have a pre-release event in the U.S. today, with the trailer likely to be unveiled there. A second pre-release event is scheduled for January 8 in Andhra Pradesh.

Also read: Daaku Maharaaj's 'Dabidi Dibidi' Sparks Controversy: Urvashi Rautela Responds with BTS Videos