Dense fog disrupts flights in Srinagar; Valley braces for fresh round of heavy snowfall

Srinagar, Jan 4 (IANS) As the MET department forecast moderate to heavy snowfall beginning from Saturday evening, Kashmir Valley braced up for another spell of biting cold and snow. Meanwhile, Srinagar city was enveloped in a dense fog in the morning and all early flights at Srinagar international airport were delayed due to poor visibility.

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has assured that the administration was fully geared up to face the challenge.

Forecasting moderate to heavy snowfall beginning from Saturday evening, the MET department said. “The main activity would be between January 5 to 6. We are expecting good snowfall as the Western Disturbance (WD) is presently active over J&K."

“In addition to snowfall in the Valley, there would be rain in the plains and snow in the higher reaches of Jammu division as well”, said an official of the MET department.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is camping in Srinagar along with his Cabinet colleagues to supervise the snow clearance operation and address any eventualities that might arise in case there is disruption of services in the Valley.

Srinagar city was enveloped in dense fog in the morning and all morning flights at Srinagar international airport were delayed due to poor visibility.

In Srinagar, the minimum temperature was recorded at minus 1.6 degrees celsius, Gulmarg minus 2.2 degrees celsius and Pahalgam minus 2.6 today.

Jammu city had 8.7 degrees celsius, Katra town 11.2, Batote 6.5, Banihal 3 and Bhaderwah 3 as the night’s lowest temperature.

The 40-day-long period of intense winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

All water bodies including lakes, streams, springs and wells are partially frozen these days and locals wear the loose tweed overgarment called the ‘Pheran’ to protect themselves from the bone chilling cold.

An earthen firepot woven in a willow wicker basket called the ‘Kangri’ is kept under the Pheran for instant warmth. The Pheran and the Kangri remain the Kashmiri’s best answer to modern central heating systems that run on electric power, which is in short supply in J&K.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.