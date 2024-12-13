Allu Arjun Files Urgent Petition in High Court Over Stampede Case

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun was taken to a police station in connection with the recent stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre. This follows his earlier attempt to file a quash petition in the Telangana High Court to dismiss the case against him.

Authorities have not confirmed if this is a formal arrest, but sources suggest they are preparing to seek his remand. Allu Arjun is currently undergoing a medical checkup at Gandhi Hospital before any further action is taken.

Also read: Allu Arjun Arrest: KTR Blames Congress Government, Revanth Reddy

His legal team has filed an urgent lunch motion petition with the Telangana High Court, requesting a hearing at 2:30 PM today. They aim to prevent his remand until Monday, when regular court sessions resume.

Allu Arjun has denied any involvement in the tragic death of a woman during the stampede, and the outcome of the hearing is expected to clarify the next steps in the case.

Also read: Allu Arjun Arrest: 10 Years in Jail? What Legal Experts Saying?