Allu Arjun Arrest: Bail or No Bail? Will He Spend Holidays in Jail?

In a shocking turn of events, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was taken into custody on December 4th, in connection with the stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The involvement of the actor in the case has sent shockwaves through the film industry and his massive fan base.

Allu Arjun has been reportedly asked by police officials to give his statement today; the arrest is yet to be confirmed along with his remand. There is also an alternative possibility of sending him on station bail, which asks him to appear before the law once again at a different time.

Allu Arjun has been charged by the police under sections 105, and 118 (1), which can be read with 3/5 BNS sections. It may be mentioned that section 105 is a non-bailable offence and section 118 (1) attracts a sentence of 1-10 years imprisonment if convicted.

In an interesting twist, Allu Arjun's investigation began on Friday. If the proceedings are delayed and an arrest is made, bail may not be granted until Monday when the courts are closed over the weekend.

