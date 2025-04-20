Did Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill Break Up? Rumours Fly After They Unfollow Each Other

Rumours about Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill dating and being in a relationship have been circulating for a long time. Enthusiastic cricket fans have always suspected that something was developing between the two, although neither of them officially acknowledged their relationship.

Now, an intriguing development has surfaced on Instagram. The rumoured lovebirds have apparently unfollowed each other on social media apps, sparking breakup speculation. Typing each other's names on their Instagram following list confirms this.

Sara and Shubman started dating speculations when they liked and commented on each other's posts back in 2020. Additionally, Sara Tendulkar's recent cryptic Instagram post suggests a potential breakup between the two.

Recently, Sara shared an Instagram story, writing, "Can't fool me," and this led to fans believing that the two had indeed broken up. The speculations caught fire when Sara Tendulkar started following Shubman Gill's sisters on Instagram after they had exchanged comments and messages on Instagram posts. Even though the truth behind their relationship might never be known to their fans, it's unfortunate that the rumoured love couple has reportedly ended it.