Kamal Hassan's Comments on Trisha: Unacceptable!

Legendary South Indian actor Kamal Haasan has proved time and again how outstanding a performer he is, and generations of moviegoers have already become familiar with and love the actor for his incredible work across genres. The actor is teaming up with Mani Ratnam in what's only their second collaboration after the sensational Nayagan.

Promotions for Thug Life are going in full swing, and Kamal is taking an active part in almost all of them. Not just Kamal Haasan, but even the likes of Trisha, Silambarasan, Ashok Selvan, and others are participating.

In one such promotion, Kamal Haasan made a joke at Trisha's expense that's not sitting right with fans on social media. To some questions about food and diet, Trisha was struggling to find the Tamil word for "boiled banana." Ashok Selvan helped her out with the correct name, Pazham Pori.

Just when Trisha was about to say the Tamil name, Kamal Haasan interrupted and said, "She doesn't know what the name for boiled banana is in Tamil. But she will eat it." This video went viral for all the wrong reasons. Even though Trisha didn't interpret the joke in the negative way that the internet intended, a legend like Kamal Haasan cracking a joke like that amazed many.

However, it's important to keep in mind that Kamal has a reputation for not taking interviews and promotions seriously. He has always been jovial and approachable, but this time around, with Trisha, Kamal Haasan may have gone overboard with his instant reaction. People are calling it unacceptable, and even though the video is yet to go massively viral, the actor is already facing flak online.

Immediately after saying it, Kamal tapped Trisha in an affectionate way, probably telling her to not take the joke too seriously. It remains to be seen if the actor issues a clarification on the same in the coming few days.