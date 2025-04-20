YS Jagan Extends Warm Easter 2025 Wishes

Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended heartfelt Easter greetings to people across the state and beyond on the occasion of Easter 2025. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Jagan shared a message of hope and renewal in line with the spirit of the festival.

“Wishing everyone a blessed and joyful Easter! May the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ fill your hearts with hope, peace, and the promise of new life to you and your loved ones,” he posted.

The message resonated with Jagan's devout Christian faith and reflected the values of compassion and spiritual renewal that Easter symbolizes. Celebrated by Christians worldwide, Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ and is observed as a time of joy, faith, and reflection.

Jagan’s Easter message was well-received by netizens, drawing appreciation for its tone of warmth and inclusiveness. Many followers responded with greetings of their own, echoing sentiments of peace and unity.

As people gathered for prayers, church services, and celebrations across Andhra Pradesh, Jagan’s message added a personal touch from the state’s top leader, reinforcing the significance of harmony and shared values among diverse communities.