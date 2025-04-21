Paduta Teeyaga Controversy: Singer Pravasthi Shocking Allegations Against Keeravani, Sunitha

Telugu singer Pravasthi, known for her performances in various singing reality shows, has caused quite a stir on social media recently over her experience in Padutha Teeyaga. Following SP Balasubramanyam's passing, MM Keeravani, Sunitha, and Chandrabose are currently judging the show.

In a story posted on Instagram, Pravasthi has indirectly accused the judges of inducing mental trauma and made allegations of body-shaming. Pravasthi has clarified it that judges on the show are biased and they prefer contestants based on personal preference rather than true talent.

"By taking the judge's seat, they are causing injustice." They are sidelining talented participants and crowning their favorites as winners. The development comes as a huge shock, and social media has been erupting with anguish over the true transparency of such singing reality shows, especially in Telugu.

Singer Pravasthi has won multiple shows in the past. She emerged victorious in the renowned show, Super Singer, but faced early elimination in Paduta Teeyaga. This raised many eyebrows, with diligent followers of the reality show questioning her abrupt exit.

Hosted by SPB's son, SP Charan, the episode is the first time that such a complaint has ever come on the coveted show, Paduta Teeyaga. After expressing her frustration, Pravasthi has clarified it that if anyone wants to participate in Paduta Teeyaga, they should ensure that they have the right references, or else they will be crushed.

Hours after Pravasthi's message, multiple accounts have started criticizing her for sharing her take on Paduta Teeyaga. Pravasthi didn't hold back as she took a screenshot of one such critic and posted it on her Instagram, saying that these are all ex-contestants who don't have the guts to say their full names.

It remains to be seen if any of the three accused judges will respond to these claims by Pravasthi in the coming few days.