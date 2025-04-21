AP Liquor Scam: Raj Kesireddy to appear before SIT on April 22

Raj Kesireddy has announced that he will be appearing before the SIT (Special Investigation Team), constituted to probe the alleged liquor scam, on Tuesday (April 22) at 12 noon.

After former Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, who recently left the YSRCP, alleged that Raj Kesireddy was the kingpin in the scam, the businessman released an audio, dismissing the claims as false.

The current TDP-led NDA government has alleged large-scale irregularities in the functioning of the Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation under the previous YSRCP government. In response, an SIT was constituted to probe the alleged ₹4,000-crore scam. The SIT has been questioning YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Midhun Reddy and former Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy in connection with the case.

Informing that the SIT had arrived at his residence earlier and issued a notice to his mother, Raj Kasireddy said he reached out to the sleuths and sought more information regarding the case. In response, the SIT served another notice on him via an e-mail and issued a summons for interrogation as a witness in the case.

Raj Kasireddy then approached his lawyers for legal assistance and was advised to file a petition in the High Court seeking protection from arrest. He also filed for an anticipatory bail petition in the Supreme Court as lawyers told him that he would be arrested if he appeared for the SIT inquiry.

Explaining why he has decided to appear before the SIT, he said the arguments over his petition filed in the High Court will take time.

Responding to Vijayasai Reddy’s allegations, Raj Kasireddy asserted that the former YSRCP leader was spewing lies. Further, he vowed to expose Vijayasai Reddy once the legal procedure was completed.