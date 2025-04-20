AP DSC Notification 2025 Released for Recruitment of 16,347 Teacher Vacancies, Apply at apdsc.apcfss.in

In a big update for aspiring teachers, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced Mega DSC notification to fill 16,347 teacher posts through the District Selection Committee (DSC). The applications are open from today, April 20, 2025 and open till May 15, 2025.

This news brings much-needed relief to thousands of candidates who have been waiting for teacher recruitment for a long time.

The state’s Education Minister said that the notifications wi, and assured that the recruitment process will be carried out smoothly without any delays.

The vacancies include:

6,371 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs)

7,725 School Assistants

1,781 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)

286 Postgraduate Teachers (PGTs)

52 Principals

132 Physical Education Teachers

Application Portals:

cse.ap.gov.in

apdsc.apcfss.in

Application Open Date: April 20, 2025

Application Closing Date: May 15, 2025