Jennifer Lopez sizzles in hot pink catsuit at F1 Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia

Los Angeles, April 20 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a hot pink catsuit as she made an appearance at the final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia.

The ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ star, 55, was dressed in a skintight hot pink catsuit with matching pink sunglasses, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The outfit appeared to mimic the uniform of an F1 racer, as it featured a zipper in the front and back. It also included a darker pink belt around her waist, which joined together with a silver circle clasp at her front.

As per ‘People’, JLo paired the look with invisible heels and a silver clutch. She wore her hair in a sleek ponytail.

She was photographed alongside Charles Leclerc's Ferrari F1 car and crew, according to TMZ. She was also spotted making on her way to the venue. She is scheduled to headline a performance the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia later in the day alongside Usher and Major Lazer.

The hot pink look isn’t the only head-turning look that she donned this year. For opening night of Good Night, and Good Luck at Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on April 3, JLo stunned in a strapless black gown with a plunging neckline with a lightly colored caftan cape that flowed down to an elaborate train.

She also stepped out with her child Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, at the opening night of Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal's new revival of Othello while wearing a navy two-piece outfit from designer Zuhair Murad’s fall-winter 2024 couture collection, while Emme wore a black and white pinstriped suit.

Along with bringing the latest style trends, the star has been booked and busy, following her divorce from Ben Affleck. The pair finalized their divorce in January 2025, nearly three years after tying the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022.

The ‘On the Floor’ singer is working on an upcoming Netflix romantic comedy titled Office Romance that pairs her with Brett Goldstein, who also co-wrote the movie's script. JLo confirmed her casting in that movie on Instagram in September last year.

