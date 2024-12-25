Allu Aravind, Dil Raju visit Sri Tej; Announces Rs 2 Crore Compensation

The family of Sri Teja, the 9-year-old boy injured in the Sandhya Theatre stampede, would get a compensation of ₹2 crore. Producer Allu Aravind made this announcement after visiting Sri Teja, who is undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital.

FDC Chairman Dil Raju and Pushpa 2 producer Ravi Shankar accompanied Allu Aravind. They met with Sri Teja's father Bhaskar and enquired about the boy's health condition.

The compensation amount comprises ₹1 crore given by the actor Allu Arjun, ₹50 lakh donated by Pushpa 2's producers, and ₹50 lakh contributed by director Sukumar. Allu Aravind handed over cheques to Dil Raju.

Sri Teja had sustained severe injuries in the stampede that broke out in the special screening of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre. The stampede also caused the death of a woman, Revathy. Earlier, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand had visited the hospital and declared that the boy was brain dead and would take a long time to recover.

